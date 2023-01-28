Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$59.83.

Emera Price Performance

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$53.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.90. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.39 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

Emera Announces Dividend

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.59 billion. Analysts predict that Emera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 88.63%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

