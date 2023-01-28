Fission Uranium’s (FCU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have a C$1.70 target price on the stock.
Fission Uranium Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of TSE FCU opened at C$0.92 on Friday. Fission Uranium has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of C$632.72 million and a PE ratio of -65.71. The company has a current ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 20.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
