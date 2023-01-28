Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$73.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$63.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

