Citigroup Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$73.50

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.23.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.6 %

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$63.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$64.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.