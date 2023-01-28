ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

ATCO stock opened at C$42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$42.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.70. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$39.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.46. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.36.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

