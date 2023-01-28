Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.10.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$37.83 and a 12-month high of C$51.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 4.2800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,440.55.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.