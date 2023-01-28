JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target to GBX 820

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($9.90) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPRKY. Liberum Capital cut shares of Travis Perkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.59) to GBX 890 ($11.02) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.33) to GBX 1,250 ($15.48) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,124.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.