Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.45 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of C$437.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of C$1.11 and a one year high of C$6.22.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.