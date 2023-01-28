Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($195.62) to £166 ($205.52) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($159.71) to £150 ($185.71) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $80.15.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

