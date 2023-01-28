Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

CU stock opened at C$37.13 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$33.24 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The company has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.64.

Canadian Utilities Increases Dividend

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$898.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

