Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,717.50.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $274.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.15. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

