Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRYGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PTRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut Petro Rio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Petro Rio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Petro Rio Stock Performance

Shares of PTRRY opened at C$10.60 on Friday. Petro Rio has a 52 week low of C$6.63 and a 52 week high of C$10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.96.

About Petro Rio

Petro Rio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

