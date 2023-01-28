Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given New SEK 102 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to SEK 102 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Stock Performance

SVKEF stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $13.25.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other.

