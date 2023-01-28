National Bank Financial Increases Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target to C$10.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

