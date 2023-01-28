Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) Insider Acquires A$300,000.00 in Stock

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE – Get Rating) insider Paul Kitto acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($211,267.61).
Tietto Minerals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.30.
Tietto Minerals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tietto Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tietto Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.