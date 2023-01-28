Tony J. Vuncannon Sells 13,704 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $346,574.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $411.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.