Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($154.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($151.09) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €151.00 ($164.13) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 3.6 %

AIR opened at €116.62 ($126.76) on Friday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($108.66). The business has a 50-day moving average of €113.47 and a 200-day moving average of €105.79.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.