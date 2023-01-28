Mike Ouimette Sells 20,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $683,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike Ouimette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, Mike Ouimette sold 2,928 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $56,744.64.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $22,561,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.