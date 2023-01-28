MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Up 48,400.0% in January

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 48,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MPXOF opened at $0.00 on Friday. MPX International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It is involved in producing and distributing three types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus BioPharma brands.

