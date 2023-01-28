MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Up 48,400.0% in January

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 48,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MPX International Price Performance
Shares of MPXOF opened at $0.00 on Friday. MPX International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
About MPX International
