Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £159 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159 ($196.86) target price on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($187.53) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($165.90) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a £140 ($173.33) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($159.71) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £137.35 ($170.05).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at £124.65 ($154.33) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($90.88) and a 12 month high of £130.17 ($161.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £119.47 and a 200 day moving average price of £107.13. The stock has a market cap of £21.92 billion and a PE ratio of -52.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Flutter Entertainment

In other news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51). In related news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £113.65 ($140.71), for a total value of £115,468.40 ($142,959.51). Also, insider Peter Jackson sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of £112.82 ($139.68), for a total transaction of £37,117.78 ($45,954.91).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.