Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CFO Sells $666,598.10 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $666,598.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,777.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Terry-Ann Burrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1875.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

