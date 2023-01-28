JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €15.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.40 ($22.17) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
JCDecaux Trading Up 3.1 %
JCDecaux stock opened at €21.86 ($23.76) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.41 and a 200-day moving average of €15.71. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($40.11).
JCDecaux Company Profile
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
