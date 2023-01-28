First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock worth $22,415,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $185.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.85.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

