First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.24 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $611,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.82.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

