Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.3911 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Stories

