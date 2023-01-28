First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 587,290 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587,290 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.