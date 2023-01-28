First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $254.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.05, for a total transaction of $5,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,974,903.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

