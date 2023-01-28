First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.01 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Paycom Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $322.24 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $334.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.82.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

