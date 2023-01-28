First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $35.72 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

