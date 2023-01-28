First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 399.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $77.33 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.