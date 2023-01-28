Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

