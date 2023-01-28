Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $185.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day moving average is $166.85. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cadence Design Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,778,000 after acquiring an additional 919,571 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after purchasing an additional 371,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.