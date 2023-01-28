Holding Ltd Roche Sells 75,000 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.