Holding Ltd Roche Sells 75,000 Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Stock

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

JSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

