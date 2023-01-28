Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $152,418.90 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

