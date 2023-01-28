Morguard Corporation Purchases 31,700 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) insider Morguard Corporation bought 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$170,821.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,822,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,482,805.39.

Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Morguard Corporation bought 3,800 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.29 per share, with a total value of C$20,112.64.

On Friday, January 20th, Morguard Corporation bought 5,600 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,659.84.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Morguard Corporation bought 3,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$20,670.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Morguard Corporation bought 400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,120.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Morguard Corporation bought 61,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.25 per share, with a total value of C$323,925.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$21,630.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Morguard Corporation acquired 5,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,245.62.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Morguard Corporation acquired 27,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.15 per share, with a total value of C$143,648.73.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Down 0.2 %

Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock opened at C$5.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.34 million and a PE ratio of 6.36. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

