Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 6,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,504,653.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 3.1 %

BWMN opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of 94.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

