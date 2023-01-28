Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 21,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.2 %

SLVO opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $108.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

