Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Sells $189,000.00 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,661.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Friday, January 20th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 335,393 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $211,297.59.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 242,734 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $162,631.78.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $153,195.50.

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

