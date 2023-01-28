Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 19,450.0%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 19,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
Shares of NGTF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
