Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 19,450.0%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 19,450.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

Shares of NGTF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Nightfood has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.22.

About Nightfood

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

