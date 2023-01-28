Justin Blanchet Sells 39,296 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$307,294.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at C$341,765.28.
Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$594,400.00.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
