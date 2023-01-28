Justin Blanchet Sells 39,296 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 39,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$307,294.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,704 shares in the company, valued at C$341,765.28.

Justin Blanchet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Justin Blanchet sold 80,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.43, for a total transaction of C$594,400.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.50 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.91.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

