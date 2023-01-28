Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Absa Group Price Performance
Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. Absa Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.
Absa Group Company Profile
