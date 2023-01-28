Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 30,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RTMVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.15) to GBX 590 ($7.30) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 608 ($7.53) to GBX 490 ($6.07) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.33.

Shares of RTMVY stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

