Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 32,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($141.30) to €134.00 ($145.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC raised shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

