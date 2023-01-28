SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 94,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,812,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPYR Stock Performance

SPYR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About SPYR

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

