SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 94,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,812,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SPYR Stock Performance
SPYR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About SPYR
