Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Increases By 200,000.0%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, a growth of 200,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Price Performance

PPCB stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Propanc Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $355,898.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.54.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The firm focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

