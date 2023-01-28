Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Up 249,900.0% in January

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, an increase of 249,900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,968,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verus International Stock Performance

VRUS stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Verus International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About Verus International

Read More

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, french fries, and beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

