Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells 7,818 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $88.60 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 338.14% and a negative net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,658,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Workiva by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,957,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.