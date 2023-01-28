Yoav Landman Sells 29,800 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.