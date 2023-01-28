Yoav Landman Sells 29,800 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CTO Yoav Landman sold 29,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,336,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,413,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $461,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $402,000.00.
JFrog Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,388,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,825,000 after acquiring an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,927,000 after acquiring an additional 302,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.36.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
