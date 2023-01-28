Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna Sells 3,478 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $253.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.