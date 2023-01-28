Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE CMG opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,492.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,524.09.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
