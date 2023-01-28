Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 584 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,613.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,492.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,524.09.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,814.42.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.