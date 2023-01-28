Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Insider Sells $1,131,300.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 145,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,131,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $276,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

